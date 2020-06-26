All apartments in Atlanta
1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw

1352 Liberty Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1352 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
cats allowed
Liberty Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath 1326sqft Townhome, Granite/Stainless Steel Kitchen, Master w/ 2 Walk-ins, Washer/Dryer included, 2 dedicated parking including Garage

TIMING
Available for Move In July 1st, 2019
Available for showing beginning June 9th, 2019.
**If interested, please send me a message with your email address and desired move-in date.**

DESCRIPTION
3 bed, 3.5 bath townhouse built in 2006. West midtown location. Washer/ Dryer included. Hardwood floors on main floor. Granite/stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Front balcony and private back deck open to green space. Gated community with full time security guards. Swimming pool in short walking distance. Minutes from interstate and Midtown and Buckhead.

GROUND FLOOR
-1 car garage with electric opener, additional storage space
-Basement bedroom with full bath and large closet, hardwood floors, door to direct access to green space

MAIN FLOOR
-Living room hardwood floors, French doors to front balcony, remote controlled ceiling fan/lights
-Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, maple wood cabinets
-Breakfast nook off kitchen with sliding glass door to back deck
-Half bath

TOP FLOOR
-Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, remote controlled ceiling fan/lights
-Master bath with double vanity and garden tub/shower
-Laundry room (washer/dryer NOT included), additional shelving space
-Additional bedroom with full bath, remote controlled ceiling fan/lights

ADDITIONAL:
-24/7 security (guards and whole community is gated)
- Attic - Basement - Breakfast nook - Laundry room - Living room - Master bath - Pantry - Storage space - Walk-in closet - Dishwasher - Dryer - Garbage disposal - Microwave - Refrigerator - Stainless steel appliances - Stove/Oven - Washer - Balcony, Deck, or Patio - Swimming pool - Air conditioning - Ceiling fans - Central A/C - Central heat - Double pane windows - Cable-ready - High-speed internet - Wired - Gated property - Security system - Guest parking - Garage - Attached - On-street parking - Granite countertop - Hardwood floor - Tile floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES
- Swimming pool - Guest parking - On-street parking

LEASE TERMS

-1 Year Lease Required
-Background and Credit Check Required with $30 Application Fee Per Person
-Security Deposit - refundable depending on condition of townhome
-First month rent due upon lease signing
-Dogs allowed under 40 pounds
-Additional leasing terms will apply

Listed by property manager

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw have any available units?
1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw have?
Some of 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw offers parking.
Does 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw has a pool.
Does 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw have accessible units?
No, 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw has units with dishwashers.
