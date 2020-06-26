1352 Liberty Pkwy Nw

Amenities

Liberty Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath 1326sqft Townhome, Granite/Stainless Steel Kitchen, Master w/ 2 Walk-ins, Washer/Dryer included, 2 dedicated parking including Garage



TIMING

Available for Move In July 1st, 2019

Available for showing beginning June 9th, 2019.

**If interested, please send me a message with your email address and desired move-in date.**



DESCRIPTION

3 bed, 3.5 bath townhouse built in 2006. West midtown location. Washer/ Dryer included. Hardwood floors on main floor. Granite/stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Front balcony and private back deck open to green space. Gated community with full time security guards. Swimming pool in short walking distance. Minutes from interstate and Midtown and Buckhead.



GROUND FLOOR

-1 car garage with electric opener, additional storage space

-Basement bedroom with full bath and large closet, hardwood floors, door to direct access to green space



MAIN FLOOR

-Living room hardwood floors, French doors to front balcony, remote controlled ceiling fan/lights

-Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, maple wood cabinets

-Breakfast nook off kitchen with sliding glass door to back deck

-Half bath



TOP FLOOR

-Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, remote controlled ceiling fan/lights

-Master bath with double vanity and garden tub/shower

-Laundry room (washer/dryer NOT included), additional shelving space

-Additional bedroom with full bath, remote controlled ceiling fan/lights



ADDITIONAL:

-24/7 security (guards and whole community is gated)

COMMUNITY FEATURES

- Swimming pool - Guest parking - On-street parking



LEASE TERMS



-1 Year Lease Required

-Background and Credit Check Required with $30 Application Fee Per Person

-Security Deposit - refundable depending on condition of townhome

-First month rent due upon lease signing

-Dogs allowed under 40 pounds

-Additional leasing terms will apply



