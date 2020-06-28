1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

One Bedroom, one bath apartment in the heart of Virginia Highlands. That's right, I said it: ViHi, baby. Uber-smuhber- WALK to the hippest restaurants, shops, and bars in town. Work in-town? Easy in-town commute! Work OTP? Easy access to 75/85 connector! You get custom blinds, Corian counter-tops, washer/dryer, beautiful floors, coffered ceilings. All your friends will unfriend you out of jealousy. Why are we still talking about this? Why haven't you moved in yet? If you gotta Covid-quarantine anyway, now's the time to move, right?! Garden-level entrance easily defensible in case of zombie apocalypse.