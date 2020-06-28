All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:25 AM

1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1

1350 North Morningside Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1350 North Morningside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
One Bedroom, one bath apartment in the heart of Virginia Highlands. That's right, I said it: ViHi, baby. Uber-smuhber- WALK to the hippest restaurants, shops, and bars in town. Work in-town? Easy in-town commute! Work OTP? Easy access to 75/85 connector! You get custom blinds, Corian counter-tops, washer/dryer, beautiful floors, coffered ceilings. All your friends will unfriend you out of jealousy. Why are we still talking about this? Why haven't you moved in yet? If you gotta Covid-quarantine anyway, now's the time to move, right?! Garden-level entrance easily defensible in case of zombie apocalypse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 have any available units?
1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 North Morningside Dr NE, Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
