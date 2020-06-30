All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 133 17th Street # 0.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
133 17th Street # 0
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:17 AM

133 17th Street # 0

133 17th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

133 17th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Incredible contemporary home in Ansley Park! This updated 1930s 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house offers it all with floor to ceiling windows, 2 fireplaces, den off the main living room, and a full 1 bedroom 1 bathroom guest house with a loft! This gorgeous home is ideal for entertaining with its a large eat in kitchen,walk in pantry, butlers pantry, and 12 person plus dining room and original hardwood floors. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, oversized master bedroom with tons of closets space,large master bathroom and a perfect office or sitting area off of the master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 17th Street # 0 have any available units?
133 17th Street # 0 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 17th Street # 0 have?
Some of 133 17th Street # 0's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 17th Street # 0 currently offering any rent specials?
133 17th Street # 0 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 17th Street # 0 pet-friendly?
No, 133 17th Street # 0 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 133 17th Street # 0 offer parking?
No, 133 17th Street # 0 does not offer parking.
Does 133 17th Street # 0 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 17th Street # 0 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 17th Street # 0 have a pool?
No, 133 17th Street # 0 does not have a pool.
Does 133 17th Street # 0 have accessible units?
No, 133 17th Street # 0 does not have accessible units.
Does 133 17th Street # 0 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 17th Street # 0 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus