133 17th Street # 0

Incredible contemporary home in Ansley Park! This updated 1930s 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house offers it all with floor to ceiling windows, 2 fireplaces, den off the main living room, and a full 1 bedroom 1 bathroom guest house with a loft! This gorgeous home is ideal for entertaining with its a large eat in kitchen,walk in pantry, butlers pantry, and 12 person plus dining room and original hardwood floors. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, oversized master bedroom with tons of closets space,large master bathroom and a perfect office or sitting area off of the master bedroom.