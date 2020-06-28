All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1320 Grant St

1320 Grant Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Grant Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Chosewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Bungalow - Great for Roommates - 2,000 feet to BELTLINE - This renovated historic Bungalow has lots of features and character.
FOUR decorative fireplaces. 3 in bedrooms.
A fenced, sunny back yard. Perfect for grilling on the deck, and for gardening.

You gotta go see the this page to see what kind of neighborhood this is.
http://www.ChosewoodNEXT.com

If you want the same-old, same-old this neighborhood is probably not for you. This is a place with LOADS OF CHARACTER AND CHARACTERS.

PLEASE BE SURE TO DRIVE BY. YOU MUST SEE THIS HOUSE AND LOCATION BEFORE WE CAN MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED. To protected the quiet enjoyment by our clients, DO NOT try to see the interior before arranging for an appointment.

HUB Zone
LGBT Friendly

(RLNE2353495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Grant St have any available units?
1320 Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Grant St have?
Some of 1320 Grant St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Grant St offers parking.
Does 1320 Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Grant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Grant St have a pool?
No, 1320 Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Grant St have accessible units?
No, 1320 Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.
