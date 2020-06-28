1320 Grant St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic Bungalow - Great for Roommates - 2,000 feet to BELTLINE - This renovated historic Bungalow has lots of features and character.

FOUR decorative fireplaces. 3 in bedrooms.

A fenced, sunny back yard. Perfect for grilling on the deck, and for gardening.



You gotta go see the this page to see what kind of neighborhood this is.

http://www.ChosewoodNEXT.com



If you want the same-old, same-old this neighborhood is probably not for you. This is a place with LOADS OF CHARACTER AND CHARACTERS.



PLEASE BE SURE TO DRIVE BY. YOU MUST SEE THIS HOUSE AND LOCATION BEFORE WE CAN MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.



THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED. To protected the quiet enjoyment by our clients, DO NOT try to see the interior before arranging for an appointment.



HUB Zone

LGBT Friendly



(RLNE2353495)