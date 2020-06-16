132 Brownlee Road Southwest

Amenities

Reduced!!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Cute 3 BR 2 BA Atlanta home. Sunny living room with carpet throughout. Kitchen with appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar and fenced in backyard for out door fun! Close to all - hurry come make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: Benjamin E. Mays High School

Middle School: Young Middle School

Elementary School: L.P. Miles Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.