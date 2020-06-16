All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

132 Brownlee Road Southwest

132 Brownlee Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

132 Brownlee Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville

Amenities

granite counters
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
Reduced!!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Cute 3 BR 2 BA Atlanta home. Sunny living room with carpet throughout. Kitchen with appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar and fenced in backyard for out door fun! Close to all - hurry come make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: Benjamin E. Mays High School
Middle School: Young Middle School
Elementary School: L.P. Miles Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Brownlee Road Southwest have any available units?
132 Brownlee Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 132 Brownlee Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
132 Brownlee Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Brownlee Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 132 Brownlee Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 132 Brownlee Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 132 Brownlee Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 132 Brownlee Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Brownlee Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Brownlee Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 132 Brownlee Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 132 Brownlee Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 132 Brownlee Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Brownlee Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Brownlee Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Brownlee Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Brownlee Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

