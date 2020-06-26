131 Bowen Circle Sw

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine 4 bedroom craftsman style home + office along Atlanta Beltline with open floor plan designed for entertaining. Oversized master suite overlooks park setting along private drive and sits on .75 acres of land. Home includes upgrades such as 10’+ ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops and SS appliances. 4 large decks surround house and 2-car garage. 1st floor can be in-law suite/private apartment with kitchenette and separate family room. Home can be rented furnished for $3000/mo. 7 minute drive to downtown.