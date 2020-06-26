All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
131 Bowen Circle Sw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

131 Bowen Circle Sw

131 Bowen Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

131 Bowen Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
High Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine 4 bedroom craftsman style home + office along Atlanta Beltline with open floor plan designed for entertaining. Oversized master suite overlooks park setting along private drive and sits on .75 acres of land. Home includes upgrades such as 10’+ ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops and SS appliances. 4 large decks surround house and 2-car garage. 1st floor can be in-law suite/private apartment with kitchenette and separate family room. Home can be rented furnished for $3000/mo. 7 minute drive to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Bowen Circle Sw have any available units?
131 Bowen Circle Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 Bowen Circle Sw have?
Some of 131 Bowen Circle Sw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Bowen Circle Sw currently offering any rent specials?
131 Bowen Circle Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Bowen Circle Sw pet-friendly?
No, 131 Bowen Circle Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 131 Bowen Circle Sw offer parking?
Yes, 131 Bowen Circle Sw offers parking.
Does 131 Bowen Circle Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Bowen Circle Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Bowen Circle Sw have a pool?
No, 131 Bowen Circle Sw does not have a pool.
Does 131 Bowen Circle Sw have accessible units?
No, 131 Bowen Circle Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Bowen Circle Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Bowen Circle Sw has units with dishwashers.
