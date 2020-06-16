All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1307 Lorenzo Drive SW
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:57 AM

1307 Lorenzo Drive SW

1307 Lorenzo Drive Southwest · (404) 597-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1307 Lorenzo Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing opportunity to live near the Westside Beltline! BEAUTIFUL, COMPLETELY RENOVATED home on a large lot in SW Atlanta! Minutes from local breweries, the Beltline, major highways and restaurants, this mid-century charmer is sure to go fast! Offering 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths, stunning original hardwood floors, a spacious living area with plenty of natural light, and upgraded light fixtures. NEW kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances. HUGE master bedroom suite with walk in closet, lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW have any available units?
1307 Lorenzo Drive SW has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW have?
Some of 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Lorenzo Drive SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW offer parking?
No, 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1307 Lorenzo Drive SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity