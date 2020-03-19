1304 Dupont Commons Circle

Amenities

This quaint corner lot has open space on three sides; a small park across the front and a larger park facing the back. Flat and fully fenced lot with one of the largest yards in the neighborhood! Hardwoods on main level with open concept floor plan. Custom built in shelving in family room. Beautiful plantation blinds on every window throughout the home. Master bedroom has a built in custom closet and sitting area. Large laundry room with washer/dryer included. Parks, pool, fitness center, and community events.