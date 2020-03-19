All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

1304 Dupont Commons Circle

1304 Dupont Commons Circle NW · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Dupont Commons Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
This quaint corner lot has open space on three sides; a small park across the front and a larger park facing the back. Flat and fully fenced lot with one of the largest yards in the neighborhood! Hardwoods on main level with open concept floor plan. Custom built in shelving in family room. Beautiful plantation blinds on every window throughout the home. Master bedroom has a built in custom closet and sitting area. Large laundry room with washer/dryer included. Parks, pool, fitness center, and community events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Dupont Commons Circle have any available units?
1304 Dupont Commons Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Dupont Commons Circle have?
Some of 1304 Dupont Commons Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Dupont Commons Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Dupont Commons Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Dupont Commons Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Dupont Commons Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1304 Dupont Commons Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Dupont Commons Circle offers parking.
Does 1304 Dupont Commons Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 Dupont Commons Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Dupont Commons Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1304 Dupont Commons Circle has a pool.
Does 1304 Dupont Commons Circle have accessible units?
No, 1304 Dupont Commons Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Dupont Commons Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Dupont Commons Circle has units with dishwashers.
