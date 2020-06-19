1301 Westboro Drive

Amenities

1301 Westboro Dr, Atlanta- Ranch 3 bed 2 bath- $1350/ mo. - Well maintained, 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath- Ranch located in "scorching hot" ...West End, Atlanta area. This lovely home has a recently updated kitchen, laundry area, hard wood floors, nice appliances, and open floor plan. Home is complete with private backyard and one car garage. Located minutes from downtown, beltline, shopping, and airport.*** Property is NOT Currently accepting Atlanta Housing Voucher (Section 8)***



No Cats Allowed



