Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1301 Westboro Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

1301 Westboro Drive

1301 Westboro Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Westboro Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1301 Westboro Dr, Atlanta- Ranch 3 bed 2 bath- $1350/ mo. - Well maintained, 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath- Ranch located in "scorching hot" ...West End, Atlanta area. This lovely home has a recently updated kitchen, laundry area, hard wood floors, nice appliances, and open floor plan. Home is complete with private backyard and one car garage. Located minutes from downtown, beltline, shopping, and airport.*** Property is NOT Currently accepting Atlanta Housing Voucher (Section 8)***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4823299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Westboro Drive have any available units?
1301 Westboro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1301 Westboro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Westboro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Westboro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Westboro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1301 Westboro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Westboro Drive offers parking.
Does 1301 Westboro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Westboro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Westboro Drive have a pool?
No, 1301 Westboro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Westboro Drive have accessible units?
No, 1301 Westboro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Westboro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Westboro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Westboro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Westboro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
