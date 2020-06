Amenities

Coming Soon! Amazing Location!!! The Building's BEST unit with Stunning SE Skyline views, This Spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit includes separate Livingroom/Den, Sprawling Spiral Stairs, Gorgeous Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Fixtures, Granite Surfaces & High end finishes throughout. Condo comes with 2 assigned parking spaces and is unfurnished with two balconies. This one wont last long. Call me for More Information 404-901-6415 ask for Quincy!