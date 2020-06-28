130 Stratford Drive NW

Amenities

BRAND NEW RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES, BUT WITHOUT THE HEFTY PRICE TAG! - A newly renovated home with a higher standard of living and superior quality of an all new, beautifully appointed interior, makes this a dream home that will be sure to delight - be the first to live here!



* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms

* 2 New Bath Rooms

* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops

* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator

* Fans Throughout

* Huge Secluded Yard

* Covered Front Porch

* Back entertainers deck or for those relaxing on balmy evenings



Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views.

Close to all amenities.



Call Yahya the Leasing Consultant to schedule a private showing at a time of your convenience. 404 334-7195



