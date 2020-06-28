All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 130 Stratford Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
130 Stratford Drive NW
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

130 Stratford Drive NW

130 Stratford Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

130 Stratford Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30311

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES, BUT WITHOUT THE HEFTY PRICE TAG! - A newly renovated home with a higher standard of living and superior quality of an all new, beautifully appointed interior, makes this a dream home that will be sure to delight - be the first to live here!

* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Bath Rooms
* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
* Fans Throughout
* Huge Secluded Yard
* Covered Front Porch
* Back entertainers deck or for those relaxing on balmy evenings

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views.
Close to all amenities.

Call Yahya the Leasing Consultant to schedule a private showing at a time of your convenience. 404 334-7195

(RLNE5108804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Stratford Drive NW have any available units?
130 Stratford Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Stratford Drive NW have?
Some of 130 Stratford Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Stratford Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
130 Stratford Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Stratford Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 130 Stratford Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 130 Stratford Drive NW offer parking?
No, 130 Stratford Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 130 Stratford Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Stratford Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Stratford Drive NW have a pool?
No, 130 Stratford Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 130 Stratford Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 130 Stratford Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Stratford Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Stratford Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus