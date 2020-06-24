All apartments in Atlanta
1290 Dahlgren Lane SE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM

1290 Dahlgren Lane SE

1290 Dahlgren Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1290 Dahlgren Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Edgewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Brownstone Townhome. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located conveniently near the intersection of Memorial and Moreland, with quick access to I-20. Enjoy an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, climate controlled 2 car garage, gated community and rooftop deck/terrace perfect for leisure and entertaining. Great proximity to Edgewood retail, Little 5 Points, East Atlanta, Kirkwood, Reynoldstown, Grant Park, Decatur, and Old Fourth Ward. Located approx 4 miles from the Emory University campus. Sep entrance basement level is owner occupied (inquire for details)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE have any available units?
1290 Dahlgren Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE have?
Some of 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
1290 Dahlgren Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE offers parking.
Does 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE have a pool?
No, 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1290 Dahlgren Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
