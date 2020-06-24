1290 Dahlgren Lane SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Brownstone Townhome. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located conveniently near the intersection of Memorial and Moreland, with quick access to I-20. Enjoy an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, climate controlled 2 car garage, gated community and rooftop deck/terrace perfect for leisure and entertaining. Great proximity to Edgewood retail, Little 5 Points, East Atlanta, Kirkwood, Reynoldstown, Grant Park, Decatur, and Old Fourth Ward. Located approx 4 miles from the Emory University campus. Sep entrance basement level is owner occupied (inquire for details)