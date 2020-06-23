All apartments in Atlanta
1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2

1282 Lucile Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1282 Lucile Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lucky you to have come across this charming unit located in the historic West End area featured in Curbed Atlanta as "Neighborhood of the Year"! It's all about location in the "City of Atlanta" and this unit is in a prime location near the Beltline, Westside Trail, shopping, restaurants and public transportation. This unit was recently renovated from top to bottom while still maintaining it's southern charm! From original hardwood floors, new carpet, granite counters, fireplace, freshly painted interior and exterior. Don't miss your chance to have a residential income property in one of the hottest areas in Atlanta!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 have any available units?
1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 have?
Some of 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
