1282 Lucile Avenue SW Unit 2

Lucky you to have come across this charming unit located in the historic West End area featured in Curbed Atlanta as "Neighborhood of the Year"! It's all about location in the "City of Atlanta" and this unit is in a prime location near the Beltline, Westside Trail, shopping, restaurants and public transportation. This unit was recently renovated from top to bottom while still maintaining it's southern charm! From original hardwood floors, new carpet, granite counters, fireplace, freshly painted interior and exterior. Don't miss your chance to have a residential income property in one of the hottest areas in Atlanta!