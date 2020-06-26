All apartments in Atlanta
1276 N Highland Avenue Unit # B
1276 N Highland Avenue Unit # B

1276 North Highland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1276 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location in heart of Va-Hi, walk to shopping, dining, Park & Beltline. Upper unit of triplex (entry from back). High ceilings, wood floors, large shared deck, front screened porch, curved archways. Rooms interchangeable for BR/LR & DR. Updated bath w/ glass block window, tile floors. Front room can be den, office, or DR. Space in kitchen for hi top table, large pantry, side by side frig, hallway w/ storage closet, laundry shared w/ lower tenant. Must have good credit, rental history, verifiable income, tenant pays 25 toward water. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS! Avail 8/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

