All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1269 N Highland Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1269 N Highland Avenue NE
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:05 PM

1269 N Highland Avenue NE

1269 North Highland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Morningside - Lenox Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1269 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely Morningside condo in duplex building with very livable spaces. Very convenient location. In walking distance to Va-Hi, Alon's, Bars & restaurants. Pristine in every way. Condo is fully renovated and offer Fresh paint, New floor, Brand new Appliances, bedroom space, Spacious living area, galley kitchen with Brand new appliances leads to private patio and fenced in retreat in back. It has a warm and comfortable feel with a private porch in back. you will enjoy to live in this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1269 N Highland Avenue NE have any available units?
1269 N Highland Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1269 N Highland Avenue NE have?
Some of 1269 N Highland Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1269 N Highland Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1269 N Highland Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 N Highland Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1269 N Highland Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1269 N Highland Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 1269 N Highland Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 1269 N Highland Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1269 N Highland Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 N Highland Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1269 N Highland Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1269 N Highland Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1269 N Highland Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 N Highland Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1269 N Highland Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus