1269 N Highland Avenue NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Lovely Morningside condo in duplex building with very livable spaces. Very convenient location. In walking distance to Va-Hi, Alon's, Bars & restaurants. Pristine in every way. Condo is fully renovated and offer Fresh paint, New floor, Brand new Appliances, bedroom space, Spacious living area, galley kitchen with Brand new appliances leads to private patio and fenced in retreat in back. It has a warm and comfortable feel with a private porch in back. you will enjoy to live in this beautiful home.