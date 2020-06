Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Basement apartment in prime location between Atlantic Station and GA Tech. Hardwood floors throughout. Off-street parking. Water & lawn care included. In-unit washer/dryer. Tenant responsible for electric and gas bills. No pets allowed. Deck and separate entrance. Move-in ready, lease must begin within 30 days of application acceptance. 1 year lease or longer available. No smoking, No housing vouchers.