All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1262 Pasadena Avenue NE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

1262 Pasadena Avenue NE

1262 Pasadena Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Morningside - Lenox Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1262 Pasadena Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
media room
FURNISHED Morningside Johnson Estates classic on Lg private lot. Lovely vista's everywhere! Media room, gym and wine cellar in Terrace level. 2 bd & 2 ba on main. Light-filled kitchen & den open to an incredible happy space w/oversized deck, shade gardens, boce ball court & garden rm w/ firepit. Master br, 2nd br and ba fill the 3rd floor of the main house. Morning-room off livingroom. Lg 2 car garage.Study or home office above. There's space for everyone to come together & for those who need their private space at the end of the day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE have any available units?
1262 Pasadena Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE have?
Some of 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1262 Pasadena Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1262 Pasadena Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus