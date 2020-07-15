1262 Pasadena Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym parking garage media room

FURNISHED Morningside Johnson Estates classic on Lg private lot. Lovely vista's everywhere! Media room, gym and wine cellar in Terrace level. 2 bd & 2 ba on main. Light-filled kitchen & den open to an incredible happy space w/oversized deck, shade gardens, boce ball court & garden rm w/ firepit. Master br, 2nd br and ba fill the 3rd floor of the main house. Morning-room off livingroom. Lg 2 car garage.Study or home office above. There's space for everyone to come together & for those who need their private space at the end of the day!