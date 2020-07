Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Rare, private carriage house rental in historic Ansley Park. Surrounded by gorgeous neighborhood parks. Kitchen with granite counter tops, Italian tile floors and new stainless steel appliances. Unit has washer & dryer, bedroom with space for an office & 1 Off street reserved parking. Walkable to Piedmont Park, Botanical Gardens, Beltline, shops, Marta & more. Easy access to I-85/75. Appointment only. No pets.