1252 Trenton St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This charming bungalow is located north of I-20 and close to everywhere you want to be. This property was totally remodeled in 2015, so practically everything about the house was new at that time. There was new wiring, plumbing, HVAC system, water heater and beautifully refinished hardwoods throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, rich cabinetry, granite countertops and a double undermount stainless steel sink. Both of the bathrooms have been totally remodeled as well. The sun-filled living room has crown moulding and a large decorative fireplace. The dining room is very spacious as are the bedrooms. The bonus room could be a small bedroom or a home office. There is a large backyard, perfect for relaxation, that is deep and shady. Pets are allowed with $400 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.