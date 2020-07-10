All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

1252 Trenton St SE

1252 Trenton Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1252 Trenton Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This charming bungalow is located north of I-20 and close to everywhere you want to be. This property was totally remodeled in 2015, so practically everything about the house was new at that time. There was new wiring, plumbing, HVAC system, water heater and beautifully refinished hardwoods throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, rich cabinetry, granite countertops and a double undermount stainless steel sink. Both of the bathrooms have been totally remodeled as well. The sun-filled living room has crown moulding and a large decorative fireplace. The dining room is very spacious as are the bedrooms. The bonus room could be a small bedroom or a home office. There is a large backyard, perfect for relaxation, that is deep and shady. Pets are allowed with $400 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 Trenton St SE have any available units?
1252 Trenton St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 Trenton St SE have?
Some of 1252 Trenton St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 Trenton St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Trenton St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Trenton St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 Trenton St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1252 Trenton St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1252 Trenton St SE offers parking.
Does 1252 Trenton St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1252 Trenton St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Trenton St SE have a pool?
No, 1252 Trenton St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1252 Trenton St SE have accessible units?
No, 1252 Trenton St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Trenton St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1252 Trenton St SE has units with dishwashers.

