Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*House available immediately for rent - This completely renovated home features an open floor plan with plenty of light, an entertainer's kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwoods on the main floor, and a carpeted finished basement to fit the entire family. 3 spacious bedrooms located on the main floor with 2 bedrooms, flex room and bathroom on the lower level. You don't want to miss this home!