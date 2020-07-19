All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1242 Lavista Cir North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1242 Lavista Cir North East
Last updated March 18 2019 at 3:57 PM

1242 Lavista Cir North East

1242 Lavista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Martin Manor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1242 Lavista Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
***$350 off the first month fees with a lease signed by 3/15*** Location cannot be beat! This stunning.open floor plan townhome is located close to Emory, Buckhead, Midtown and Decatur. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining is perfect for entertaining. Large living room with fireplace and private deck. Huge master bedroom with en suite bathroom has freestanding shower, tub & his/her sinks. Additional bedroom has private bathroom and walk-in closet. Lower level has a bonus room/office or can be used as a third bedroom with private bathroom. One car garage. Great community amenities include pool, gym, clubhouse and guest parking. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, 2/10, 3:00-4:00!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Lavista Cir North East have any available units?
1242 Lavista Cir North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 Lavista Cir North East have?
Some of 1242 Lavista Cir North East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Lavista Cir North East currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Lavista Cir North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Lavista Cir North East pet-friendly?
No, 1242 Lavista Cir North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1242 Lavista Cir North East offer parking?
Yes, 1242 Lavista Cir North East offers parking.
Does 1242 Lavista Cir North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 Lavista Cir North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Lavista Cir North East have a pool?
Yes, 1242 Lavista Cir North East has a pool.
Does 1242 Lavista Cir North East have accessible units?
No, 1242 Lavista Cir North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Lavista Cir North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Lavista Cir North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus