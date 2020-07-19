1242 Lavista Cir North East

Amenities

***$350 off the first month fees with a lease signed by 3/15*** Location cannot be beat! This stunning.open floor plan townhome is located close to Emory, Buckhead, Midtown and Decatur. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining is perfect for entertaining. Large living room with fireplace and private deck. Huge master bedroom with en suite bathroom has freestanding shower, tub & his/her sinks. Additional bedroom has private bathroom and walk-in closet. Lower level has a bonus room/office or can be used as a third bedroom with private bathroom. One car garage. Great community amenities include pool, gym, clubhouse and guest parking. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, 2/10, 3:00-4:00!!!