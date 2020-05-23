1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RECENTLY REDUCED!!! Stunning Fully Renovated EAV Bungalow close to EVERYTHING. This property rents unfurnished. Everything you could want is in this home from contemporary styling to cozy and inviting paint colors. Specific features include hardwood flooring throughout, fully renovated kitchen and a serene private backyard with a nice sized deck. Come make this your home. Perfect for company Relo since the location is very central to the city. Small Pets welcomed!



No Housing Vouchers Accepted.



