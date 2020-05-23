All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:39 AM

1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast

1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY REDUCED!!! Stunning Fully Renovated EAV Bungalow close to EVERYTHING. This property rents unfurnished. Everything you could want is in this home from contemporary styling to cozy and inviting paint colors. Specific features include hardwood flooring throughout, fully renovated kitchen and a serene private backyard with a nice sized deck. Come make this your home. Perfect for company Relo since the location is very central to the city. Small Pets welcomed!

No Housing Vouchers Accepted.

Please visit www.magneticpm.com/rental-search to see more information about out rental criteria. Schedule your appointment at www.rently.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have any available units?
1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Ormewood Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
