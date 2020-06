Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking air conditioning range oven

1000 is the discounted rent from 1050 if paid on the first of the month. 3 bed 1 bath home. $45 per adult application to be filled out at www.northpointam.com Please call Kevin with Northpoint at 404-513-8393 for showing or questions.



Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, short walk to the Beltline and all the shops and restaurants, new paint, large back yard, a basement for storage,



(RLNE1314140)