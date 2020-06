Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Top floor home with 1 bedroom + den, large walk-in closet, renovated kitchen, stackable washer & dryer, hardwood floors, carpet in the bedroom, renovated bathroom, tons of natural light, one small amount of shared walls between the unit, no one above you, decorative fireplace, parking in the back of the building. You dont want to miss this one.