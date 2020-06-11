1230 Avon Avenue SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking

Beautiful new light-filled open concept ranch bungalow in Oakland City on a stately quiet street. Inviting entry foyer with custom hall tree welcomes you home with hardwood floor throughout. Skylight bathes onto the modern chef kitchen with lots of natural light w/ stainless steel appliances & marble countertop. Vaulted high ceiling in the main living room area. Spacious bedrooms with designer baths to match. Entertain or relax outdoor around the fire pit in the large level fenced in yard. All electric, no gas. Mins to the Beltline trail and Lee+White development.