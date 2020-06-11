All apartments in Atlanta
1230 Avon Avenue SW
1230 Avon Avenue SW

1230 Avon Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Avon Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
Beautiful new light-filled open concept ranch bungalow in Oakland City on a stately quiet street. Inviting entry foyer with custom hall tree welcomes you home with hardwood floor throughout. Skylight bathes onto the modern chef kitchen with lots of natural light w/ stainless steel appliances & marble countertop. Vaulted high ceiling in the main living room area. Spacious bedrooms with designer baths to match. Entertain or relax outdoor around the fire pit in the large level fenced in yard. All electric, no gas. Mins to the Beltline trail and Lee+White development.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Avon Avenue SW have any available units?
1230 Avon Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 Avon Avenue SW have?
Some of 1230 Avon Avenue SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Avon Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Avon Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Avon Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 1230 Avon Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1230 Avon Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Avon Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 1230 Avon Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 Avon Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Avon Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 1230 Avon Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 1230 Avon Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 1230 Avon Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Avon Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 Avon Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.

