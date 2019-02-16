1206 Dekalb Avenue North East

Amenities

Check out the Video Tour - See Link Below! Stunning Remodel in sought after Historic Candler Park! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex full of Modern charm and Pizazz! Walk to Beltline, L5P, Candler Park, shops/restaurants, MARTA & more. School zones include Mary Lin and Grady. Hardwood floors and modern fixtures throughout. Chefs Kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, under cabinet lightening, tile backsplash and breakfast bar. Open Living/Dining area w/ wall of windows provide great natural light and access to a large, private Balcony w/ great city view. Spacious Bedroom and luxurious Full Bath featuring double sink, granite vanity top, tile flooring, and large walk-in shower. Washer/Dryer included. No car needed but lease includes parking pad for 1 car and plenty of street parking is available, too. Short term and/or Furnished Available, a higher rent rate will apply. Don't miss this Beauty in the best part of Town! Please Call 404-609-1996 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOWMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Catherine Rohde