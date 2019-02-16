All apartments in Atlanta
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1206 Dekalb Avenue North East
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

1206 Dekalb Avenue North East

1206 Dekalb Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Dekalb Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Check out the Video Tour - See Link Below! Stunning Remodel in sought after Historic Candler Park! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex full of Modern charm and Pizazz! Walk to Beltline, L5P, Candler Park, shops/restaurants, MARTA & more. School zones include Mary Lin and Grady. Hardwood floors and modern fixtures throughout. Chefs Kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, under cabinet lightening, tile backsplash and breakfast bar. Open Living/Dining area w/ wall of windows provide great natural light and access to a large, private Balcony w/ great city view. Spacious Bedroom and luxurious Full Bath featuring double sink, granite vanity top, tile flooring, and large walk-in shower. Washer/Dryer included. No car needed but lease includes parking pad for 1 car and plenty of street parking is available, too. Short term and/or Furnished Available, a higher rent rate will apply. Don't miss this Beauty in the best part of Town! Please Call 404-609-1996 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOWMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Catherine Rohde

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East have any available units?
1206 Dekalb Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East have?
Some of 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Dekalb Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East offers parking.
Does 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East have a pool?
Yes, 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East has a pool.
Does 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.

