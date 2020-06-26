All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
120 Peachtree Cir
120 Peachtree Cir

120 Peachtree Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

120 Peachtree Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
Prominent Ansley Park Classic on large, private lot in close proximity to the best of Midtown. Large rooms, beautiful original details throughout including hardwood floors and beautiful moldings. Meticulously maintained, the home offers a stylish kitchen with large butler's pantry, master suite with spacious master bath and abundant closet space, music/sunroom off living room, library, perfect loggia over looking pool with automatic cover and lush landscaping, finished lower level including additional bedroom suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Peachtree Cir have any available units?
120 Peachtree Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 120 Peachtree Cir currently offering any rent specials?
120 Peachtree Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Peachtree Cir pet-friendly?
No, 120 Peachtree Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 120 Peachtree Cir offer parking?
No, 120 Peachtree Cir does not offer parking.
Does 120 Peachtree Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Peachtree Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Peachtree Cir have a pool?
Yes, 120 Peachtree Cir has a pool.
Does 120 Peachtree Cir have accessible units?
No, 120 Peachtree Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Peachtree Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Peachtree Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Peachtree Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Peachtree Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

