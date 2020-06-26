120 Peachtree Cir

Amenities

Prominent Ansley Park Classic on large, private lot in close proximity to the best of Midtown. Large rooms, beautiful original details throughout including hardwood floors and beautiful moldings. Meticulously maintained, the home offers a stylish kitchen with large butler's pantry, master suite with spacious master bath and abundant closet space, music/sunroom off living room, library, perfect loggia over looking pool with automatic cover and lush landscaping, finished lower level including additional bedroom suite.