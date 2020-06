Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Need a rental unit in great location? Come see this excellent townhome off Peachtree! Enter to find lush floor in living & dining rooms with fireplace & TV ready! Kitchen has stainless appliances including built-in microwave, granite counter tops & wooden cabinets. The large, private fenced patio is a great place to come home to & relax! Head upstairs to large master bedroom & guest bedroom, overlooking patio, great for office or den too.