Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:16 PM

120 Alden Ave # B3

120 Alden Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

120 Alden Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
tennis court
Charming Mid-Century Modern condominium in the North Midtown South Buckhead community of Brookwood. Enjoy floor to ceiling windows in your living room which is open to your dining and kitchen area This home has been completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout main living area, tiled bath , granite counters and updated lighting The home features a large patio which overlooks the Atlantic Station and Midtown skyline has plenty of room gathering and yes, even bbqing! This tree lined street is 1 block away from the Northwest belt-line which leads to Golf and Tennis, picturesque streams and lovely parks. This home is also walking distance to Marta, SCAD, and many restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Alden Ave # B3 have any available units?
120 Alden Ave # B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Alden Ave # B3 have?
Some of 120 Alden Ave # B3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Alden Ave # B3 currently offering any rent specials?
120 Alden Ave # B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Alden Ave # B3 pet-friendly?
No, 120 Alden Ave # B3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 120 Alden Ave # B3 offer parking?
No, 120 Alden Ave # B3 does not offer parking.
Does 120 Alden Ave # B3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Alden Ave # B3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Alden Ave # B3 have a pool?
No, 120 Alden Ave # B3 does not have a pool.
Does 120 Alden Ave # B3 have accessible units?
No, 120 Alden Ave # B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Alden Ave # B3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Alden Ave # B3 does not have units with dishwashers.

