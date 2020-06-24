120 Alden Ave # B3

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill tennis court

Charming Mid-Century Modern condominium in the North Midtown South Buckhead community of Brookwood. Enjoy floor to ceiling windows in your living room which is open to your dining and kitchen area This home has been completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout main living area, tiled bath , granite counters and updated lighting The home features a large patio which overlooks the Atlantic Station and Midtown skyline has plenty of room gathering and yes, even bbqing! This tree lined street is 1 block away from the Northwest belt-line which leads to Golf and Tennis, picturesque streams and lovely parks. This home is also walking distance to Marta, SCAD, and many restaurants.