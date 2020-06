Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 3 story brick townhome in the heart of Buckhead! Home has been recently painted, fireplace with built in book case, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and convection double oven in kitchen, hardwood floors, and new carpet in bedrooms plus private balcony. Close to restaurants and shopping, this home really has everything to offer! Must see, will not last!