Last updated May 23 2020 at 1:44 AM

1173 Smith Street Southwest

1173 Smith Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1173 Smith Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this fantastic duplex today! Newly renovated cabinets and kitchen counters! Stove included. Enjoy hardwood flooring and a large front lawn. Located in a quiet neighborhood. Schedule a tour today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1620644?source=marketing

Additional fees:

Lawn care $40

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 Smith Street Southwest have any available units?
1173 Smith Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1173 Smith Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Smith Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 Smith Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1173 Smith Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1173 Smith Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1173 Smith Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1173 Smith Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 Smith Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 Smith Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1173 Smith Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1173 Smith Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1173 Smith Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 Smith Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 Smith Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1173 Smith Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1173 Smith Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

