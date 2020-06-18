1173 Smith Street Southwest

Amenities
Come see this fantastic duplex today! Newly renovated cabinets and kitchen counters! Stove included. Enjoy hardwood flooring and a large front lawn. Located in a quiet neighborhood. Schedule a tour today!
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1620644?source=marketing
Additional fees:
Lawn care $40
Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.