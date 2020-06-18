1173 Smith Street Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this fantastic duplex today! Newly renovated cabinets and kitchen counters! Stove included. Enjoy hardwood flooring and a large front lawn. Located in a quiet neighborhood. Schedule a tour today!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1620644?source=marketing



Additional fees:



Lawn care $40



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.