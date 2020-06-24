1169 Eastridge Road Southwest

Amenities

***Ask About Move In Specials***Generous sized 3 BR 2 BA home offers a choice of LR/DR combo and/or separate dining area adjacent to kitchen or both! Large rooms for comfortable living! Unfinished basement/crawl space for storage and private backyard for enjoyment. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Cascade Elementary School

Sylvan Hills Middle School

Therrell High School



Smoking: No

Year Built: 1951



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.