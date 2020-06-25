All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

1161 Virginia Avenue NE

1161 Virginia Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Virginia Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Triplex - Property Id: 114289

2 bedroom, with 2 bathrooms
Great roommate plan with big closets
Brick building
Large rooms with ceiling fans, blinds
Large living room with fireplace
Large screen porch in front and smaller screened porch in back
Refinished hardwood oak floors?
Storage space in basement
Bright kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal
Sunny dinning area that can be used as an office
Central Heat and Air, gas furnace
Conveniently located in beautiful Virginia Highlands in walking distance to restaurants
Safe walking community
Laundry room with stack-able washer/dryer in apartment
Well lit at night with motion sensors
Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detectors
Gas Grill in driveway for all to use
Parking is on the street
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114289
Property Id 114289

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4879583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Virginia Avenue NE have any available units?
1161 Virginia Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Virginia Avenue NE have?
Some of 1161 Virginia Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Virginia Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Virginia Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Virginia Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Virginia Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1161 Virginia Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Virginia Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1161 Virginia Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 Virginia Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Virginia Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1161 Virginia Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Virginia Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1161 Virginia Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Virginia Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 Virginia Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
