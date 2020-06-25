1161 Virginia Avenue NE

Amenities
Triplex - Property Id: 114289
2 bedroom, with 2 bathrooms
Great roommate plan with big closets
Brick building
Large rooms with ceiling fans, blinds
Large living room with fireplace
Large screen porch in front and smaller screened porch in back
Refinished hardwood oak floors?
Storage space in basement
Bright kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal
Sunny dinning area that can be used as an office
Central Heat and Air, gas furnace
Conveniently located in beautiful Virginia Highlands in walking distance to restaurants
Safe walking community
Laundry room with stack-able washer/dryer in apartment
Well lit at night with motion sensors
Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detectors
Gas Grill in driveway for all to use
Parking is on the street
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114289
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4879583)