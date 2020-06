Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning! Elegantly and Professionally Re-Designed CLUSTER HOME w/Custom Finished Kitchen Cabinets, TOPPED By Quartzite (look likes Carrera marble stone counter tops) and Accented By NEW SS Appliances + Gas , NEW professionally installed recessed lighting w/LED Bulbs and NEW chandeliers in Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Room. This Fabulous LOW maintenance HOME has Ebony stained Natural Hardwoods + included in Master Suite and it's HUGE walk-in closet, NEW carpets in Bedrooms plus LOW maintenance Vinyl flooring in lower level Great Room. A LOT OF HOUSE TO ENJOY!!