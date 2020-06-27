All apartments in Atlanta
1161 Lucile Avenue SW

1161 Lucile Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Lucile Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
This home was beautifully renovated in 2018, and is in the heart of Historic West End. Home features include: gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 decorative fireplaces, open floor plan, modern bathrooms, polished hardwoods and three separate bedrooms with their own bathrooms, making it perfect for roommates or a family! This home has incredible charm. Ten mins from three MARTA stations, the Atlanta Beltline, two parks, and the Lee + White District. Don't miss this GEM in the Historic West End!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Lucile Avenue SW have any available units?
1161 Lucile Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Lucile Avenue SW have?
Some of 1161 Lucile Avenue SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Lucile Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Lucile Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Lucile Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Lucile Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1161 Lucile Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Lucile Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 1161 Lucile Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 Lucile Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Lucile Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 1161 Lucile Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Lucile Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 1161 Lucile Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Lucile Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 Lucile Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.
