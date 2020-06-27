1161 Lucile Avenue SW

Amenities
This home was beautifully renovated in 2018, and is in the heart of Historic West End. Home features include: gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 decorative fireplaces, open floor plan, modern bathrooms, polished hardwoods and three separate bedrooms with their own bathrooms, making it perfect for roommates or a family! This home has incredible charm. Ten mins from three MARTA stations, the Atlanta Beltline, two parks, and the Lee + White District. Don't miss this GEM in the Historic West End!