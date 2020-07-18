All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

1159 Ewing Place SW

1159 Ewing Place Southwest · (770) 595-1895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1159 Ewing Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated and ready to occupy! Charming and luxurious at the same time, this historic home has been remodeled down to its bones with new everything! Be the first to live in this combination of character and modern livability. On a quiet street close to the Beltline and located in Historic Oakland City. New and refinished hardwoods. All new kitchen and appliances, lease includes new washer/dryer & refrigerator too. Alarm system with NEST cameras for enhanced security. Luxurious Master suite with double vanity, spacious shower, and walk in closet. Walk to the Belt Line, Monday Night Garage, Lean Draft House, and the West End Marta station. Also just minutes from multiple Parks, Atlanta Zoo, Centennial Park, the Aquarium, the World of Coca-Cola, Mercedez Benz Stadium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1159 Ewing Place SW have any available units?
1159 Ewing Place SW has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1159 Ewing Place SW have?
Some of 1159 Ewing Place SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1159 Ewing Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
1159 Ewing Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1159 Ewing Place SW pet-friendly?
No, 1159 Ewing Place SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1159 Ewing Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 1159 Ewing Place SW offers parking.
Does 1159 Ewing Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1159 Ewing Place SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1159 Ewing Place SW have a pool?
No, 1159 Ewing Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 1159 Ewing Place SW have accessible units?
No, 1159 Ewing Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1159 Ewing Place SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1159 Ewing Place SW has units with dishwashers.
