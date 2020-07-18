1159 Ewing Place SW

Amenities

Beautifully renovated and ready to occupy! Charming and luxurious at the same time, this historic home has been remodeled down to its bones with new everything! Be the first to live in this combination of character and modern livability. On a quiet street close to the Beltline and located in Historic Oakland City. New and refinished hardwoods. All new kitchen and appliances, lease includes new washer/dryer & refrigerator too. Alarm system with NEST cameras for enhanced security. Luxurious Master suite with double vanity, spacious shower, and walk in closet. Walk to the Belt Line, Monday Night Garage, Lean Draft House, and the West End Marta station. Also just minutes from multiple Parks, Atlanta Zoo, Centennial Park, the Aquarium, the World of Coca-Cola, Mercedez Benz Stadium.