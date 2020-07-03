All apartments in Atlanta
1156 St Louis Pl NE
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

1156 St Louis Pl NE

1156 St Louis Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

1156 St Louis Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Atkins Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e53855070 ---- Charming three-sided brick home in Virginia Highlands. Walking distance to Atkins Park, the Beltline, Ponce City, and Springdale Park Elementary. Located on a one-way and non-cut-through street. Off Street Parking. Updated hardwood floors. Kitchen finished with granite, stainless steel appliances, and island. It opens to a bright, high ceiling family and newly finished deck that overlooks a private, fenced backyard. Includes a separate living room and half bath. Masters has dual vanity, soaking tub, and two closets. Bathrooms newly refinished. Available 8/5/19 Schools: E- Springdale Park, M - Inman, - H - Grady Availability: COMING SOON! This property is currently occupied and has limited available showtimes. Please choose a time above to schedule an agent-led appointment Directions: Head East on Ponce de Leon, Left onto North Highland Ave NE, Right on third street-- St. Louis Place NE. House on Left. Side by side parking spaces. APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 St Louis Pl NE have any available units?
1156 St Louis Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 St Louis Pl NE have?
Some of 1156 St Louis Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 St Louis Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
1156 St Louis Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 St Louis Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 1156 St Louis Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1156 St Louis Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 1156 St Louis Pl NE offers parking.
Does 1156 St Louis Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 St Louis Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 St Louis Pl NE have a pool?
No, 1156 St Louis Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 1156 St Louis Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 1156 St Louis Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 St Louis Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 St Louis Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

