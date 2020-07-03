1156 St Louis Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e53855070 ---- Charming three-sided brick home in Virginia Highlands. Walking distance to Atkins Park, the Beltline, Ponce City, and Springdale Park Elementary. Located on a one-way and non-cut-through street. Off Street Parking. Updated hardwood floors. Kitchen finished with granite, stainless steel appliances, and island. It opens to a bright, high ceiling family and newly finished deck that overlooks a private, fenced backyard. Includes a separate living room and half bath. Masters has dual vanity, soaking tub, and two closets. Bathrooms newly refinished. Available 8/5/19 Schools: E- Springdale Park, M - Inman, - H - Grady Availability: COMING SOON! This property is currently occupied and has limited available showtimes. Please choose a time above to schedule an agent-led appointment Directions: Head East on Ponce de Leon, Left onto North Highland Ave NE, Right on third street-- St. Louis Place NE. House on Left. Side by side parking spaces. APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.