1155 Vickers Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Highly Sought After Home with Decor Details! The home offers two master bedrooms with a master on the main level. The upgraded kitchen has stone countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, upgraded pendant lighting and an undercount sink. The eat in kitchen area has a built in wine cooler. There is a spacious two story great room that is perfect for entertaining. The mounted electric fireplace, built in bookshelves under the wrought iron staircase, hardwood flooring, wainscoting, sliding barn doors and so much more! This home is perfect and ready!