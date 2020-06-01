115 West Peachtree Pl NW

Amenities

Spacious, beautiful loft with separate bedroom and office for rent in Downtown Atlanta, overlooking the Georgia Aquarium. This unit has over 1000 square feet including:

--Large kitchen with stainless steel full-sized appliances, solid surface counters, maple cabinetry, double stainless steel sink with garbage disposal, gas stove, built-in microwave and range hood.

--Huge bathroom with tile floor, bathtub and shower.

--Seperate, large office nook for desk, bookcases, etc.

--Separate, large bedroom.

--Huge walk-in closet with organization system.

--Washer and dryer in the unit.

--Hardwood floors, open floor plan, concrete columns, exposed duct work, great paint colors, and 10' ceilings.

--Reserved parking spot in gated, covered deck.

--Entire wall of windows span the living room and the bedroom and offer views of Downtown, the Georgia Aquarium, and a stunning sunset every night!



You'll also enjoy the building's many other amenities such as:

--On-site fitness facility.

--Massive roof-top deck with breathtaking views of Midtown and Downtown (perfect for watching Centennial Park's 4th of July Fireworks!)

--Access to roof-top club house for entertaining.

--Trash and recycling collection.

--Loading dock and service elevator for easy move-in and move-out.

--Brick and steel building construction.

--Loft style condo community.

--Quiet building - only 100 units.

--Secured/controlled access to building.

--Mailbox inside the building next to concierge desk (extremely safe place to receive and send mail/packages.)

--24 hour concierge. (You can even send out your laundry or alterations for servicing.)

--Walk to Marta's Civic Center station, I-75/85, tons of restaurants and bars, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Tech, Georgia State, the new World of Coke, CNN Center, Georgia Aquarium, Philips Arena, Georgia Dome, and more



