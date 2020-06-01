All apartments in Atlanta
115 West Peachtree Pl NW
115 West Peachtree Pl NW

115 West Peachtree Place Northwest · (770) 284-3348
Location

115 West Peachtree Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30313
Centennial Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Spacious, beautiful loft with separate bedroom and office for rent in Downtown Atlanta, overlooking the Georgia Aquarium. This unit has over 1000 square feet including:
--Large kitchen with stainless steel full-sized appliances, solid surface counters, maple cabinetry, double stainless steel sink with garbage disposal, gas stove, built-in microwave and range hood.
--Huge bathroom with tile floor, bathtub and shower.
--Seperate, large office nook for desk, bookcases, etc.
--Separate, large bedroom.
--Huge walk-in closet with organization system.
--Washer and dryer in the unit.
--Hardwood floors, open floor plan, concrete columns, exposed duct work, great paint colors, and 10' ceilings.
--Reserved parking spot in gated, covered deck.
--Entire wall of windows span the living room and the bedroom and offer views of Downtown, the Georgia Aquarium, and a stunning sunset every night!

You'll also enjoy the building's many other amenities such as:
--On-site fitness facility.
--Massive roof-top deck with breathtaking views of Midtown and Downtown (perfect for watching Centennial Park's 4th of July Fireworks!)
--Access to roof-top club house for entertaining.
--Trash and recycling collection.
--Loading dock and service elevator for easy move-in and move-out.
--Brick and steel building construction.
--Loft style condo community.
--Quiet building - only 100 units.
--Secured/controlled access to building.
--Mailbox inside the building next to concierge desk (extremely safe place to receive and send mail/packages.)
--24 hour concierge. (You can even send out your laundry or alterations for servicing.)
--Walk to Marta's Civic Center station, I-75/85, tons of restaurants and bars, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Tech, Georgia State, the new World of Coke, CNN Center, Georgia Aquarium, Philips Arena, Georgia Dome, and more

Amenities: Rooftop Clubhouse, Fitness Room, Rooftop Patio, Concierge, Garage Parking, Gated Access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 West Peachtree Pl NW have any available units?
115 West Peachtree Pl NW has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 West Peachtree Pl NW have?
Some of 115 West Peachtree Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 West Peachtree Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
115 West Peachtree Pl NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 West Peachtree Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 115 West Peachtree Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 115 West Peachtree Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 115 West Peachtree Pl NW does offer parking.
Does 115 West Peachtree Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 West Peachtree Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 West Peachtree Pl NW have a pool?
No, 115 West Peachtree Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 115 West Peachtree Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 115 West Peachtree Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 115 West Peachtree Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 West Peachtree Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
