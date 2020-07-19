All apartments in Atlanta
115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719

115 West Peachtree Place Northwest · (678) 403-0294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 West Peachtree Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30313
Centennial Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) ***

Discover the infinite potential of space with mile high living and breathtaking views this stunning industrial styled condo has to offer! Located in the heart of the city, just blocks away from all attractions that downtown has to offer you will find Centennial Place. This is a secured building that offers the following amenities: controlled access parking, fitness center, 24 Hr. concierge service and one of the largest rooftop decks in the city with 360 degree views of Downtown. The unit features 10' exposed ceilings, S/S appliances and granite kitchen counter tops!

Please call Birdie at 770-744-4811 x3 to schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 have any available units?
115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 have?
Some of 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 currently offering any rent specials?
115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 is pet friendly.
Does 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 offer parking?
Yes, 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 offers parking.
Does 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 have a pool?
No, 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 does not have a pool.
Does 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 have accessible units?
No, 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 W Peachtree Place NW Unit 719 does not have units with dishwashers.
