115 Biscayne Drive NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome Home to the heart of Buckhead! This oversized 3 Bed/2 Bath is the largest condo you'll find for the money while nestled into a quiet neighborhood convenient to all of intown Atlanta. Moments from Bobby Jones Golf Course which leads into the Beltline, this community has everything one needs including a private pool! Updated Kitchen, bathrooms and an inviting back deck make this charming condo ready to be yours. Washer/Dryer included, updated flooring, newer windows are just a few of the reasons that this condo is the best value you'll find for the size!