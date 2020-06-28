All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

115 Biscayne Drive NW

115 Biscayne Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

115 Biscayne Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Peachtree Battle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome Home to the heart of Buckhead! This oversized 3 Bed/2 Bath is the largest condo you'll find for the money while nestled into a quiet neighborhood convenient to all of intown Atlanta. Moments from Bobby Jones Golf Course which leads into the Beltline, this community has everything one needs including a private pool! Updated Kitchen, bathrooms and an inviting back deck make this charming condo ready to be yours. Washer/Dryer included, updated flooring, newer windows are just a few of the reasons that this condo is the best value you'll find for the size!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Biscayne Drive NW have any available units?
115 Biscayne Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Biscayne Drive NW have?
Some of 115 Biscayne Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Biscayne Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
115 Biscayne Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Biscayne Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 115 Biscayne Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 115 Biscayne Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 115 Biscayne Drive NW offers parking.
Does 115 Biscayne Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Biscayne Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Biscayne Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 115 Biscayne Drive NW has a pool.
Does 115 Biscayne Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 115 Biscayne Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Biscayne Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Biscayne Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
