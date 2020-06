Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Huge home with 4 bedrooms and a Bonus room, so, really a 5 bedroom! EVERYTHING is newly renovated, Large living room, all electric kitchen with great cabinets, plenty of counter space, and all major appliances. This home is all electric, in a nice neighborhood, close to all conveniences and Marta. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4679340)