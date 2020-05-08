All apartments in Atlanta
1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:11 PM

1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE

1145 Kirkwood Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Kirkwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new amazing modern townhome 4br/4,5 bathrooms in a terrific location! Located in the heart of Reynoldstown near Atlanta Beltline, Edgewood retail Distrtrictm Memorial Corridor, Inman Park, E'wood Performing Arts & Pulman Yards. Plenty of dining and Shopping options within walking distance. The modern interior includes exposed industrial style staircase, large windows and 2 rooftop terraces with Midtown views. Open kitchen with a large island, Bosch SS appliances and quartz countertops. Hardwood floors throughout this spacious and bright home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE have any available units?
1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE have?
Some of 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

