1145 KIRKWOOD Avenue SE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new amazing modern townhome 4br/4,5 bathrooms in a terrific location! Located in the heart of Reynoldstown near Atlanta Beltline, Edgewood retail Distrtrictm Memorial Corridor, Inman Park, E'wood Performing Arts & Pulman Yards. Plenty of dining and Shopping options within walking distance. The modern interior includes exposed industrial style staircase, large windows and 2 rooftop terraces with Midtown views. Open kitchen with a large island, Bosch SS appliances and quartz countertops. Hardwood floors throughout this spacious and bright home.