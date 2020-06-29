1143 Smith Street Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BD/2.5BTH. Nicely updated and downright beautiful! Home features a bright and open floor-plan that will be great for entertaining. New Hardwood floors, New Appliances with a modern vibe! W/D Hookups! You want to see this one.... All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow 48 hours for showing approval. Property will be painted/cleaned and all repairs complete prior to move-in.



We do not advertise on Craigslist.



Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com



Exclusively marketed by:

HNN Atlanta Inc.

404-464-8087

1518 Monroe Drive

Atlanta GA 30324

www.hnnatlanta.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.