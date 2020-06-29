All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 13 2020 at 8:41 PM

1143 Smith Street Southwest

1143 Smith Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1143 Smith Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BD/2.5BTH. Nicely updated and downright beautiful! Home features a bright and open floor-plan that will be great for entertaining. New Hardwood floors, New Appliances with a modern vibe! W/D Hookups! You want to see this one.... All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow 48 hours for showing approval. Property will be painted/cleaned and all repairs complete prior to move-in.

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

