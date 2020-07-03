1137 Arlington Avenue South West

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION!! Adorable recently renovated inside and out! BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath NEAR ATLANTA'S BELT LINE! Hardwood Floors throughout. Spacious Living area w/ decorative fireplace. GORGEOUS Kitchen w/ Granite counter tops, SS appliances, breakfast bar, and eat in breakfast area. Spacious Master Bedroom. Additional two rooms are a good size. ADT paid by landlord for 1st year. Pets to be discretionary. No dangerous breeds. Sits on a corner lot and has tons of character! A MUST See! PLEASE CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT: 404-609-1929, OR CLICK THE LINK BELOW: https://showmojo.com/09332df063/listings/mapsearch