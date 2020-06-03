All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1132 Richland Rd SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1132 Richland Rd SW
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

1132 Richland Rd SW

1132 Richland Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1132 Richland Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
1132 Richland Rd SW Available 05/04/20 3 Bed 2 Bath in Atlanta! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1581986

Charming bungalow steps away from the Beltline. Minutes to downtown Atlanta, GA State, GA Tech and the airport. Quick, easy access to 75, 20 and 85. Nestled on a quiet block walking distance to public transportation. Welcoming rocking chair front porch. Lovely open dining/living area great for entertaining. Large level lot with beautifully matured trees. Ample sized driveway for easy parking. Don't miss this opportunity. Come today!

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1132 Richland Rd SW is currently being rented for $1350/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5703404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Richland Rd SW have any available units?
1132 Richland Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1132 Richland Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Richland Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Richland Rd SW pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Richland Rd SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1132 Richland Rd SW offer parking?
Yes, 1132 Richland Rd SW offers parking.
Does 1132 Richland Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Richland Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Richland Rd SW have a pool?
No, 1132 Richland Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Richland Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 1132 Richland Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Richland Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Richland Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Richland Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Richland Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus