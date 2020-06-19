1130 Piedmont Ave Ne

Amenities

SIX MONTH LEASES ALLOWED. Magazine perfect FURNISHED contemporary condo in the best midtown location right across from Piedmont Park and a quick walk to Whole Foods, MARTA and the Beltline. This light-filled condo boasts natural h/woods, custom window treatments, open LR/DR, well equipped kitchen w custom cabinetry and quartz breakfast bar, marble bath, PLUS top of the line furnishings and linens as well as 24 hour concierge, gym, swimming pool, one dedicated garage parking space and great guest parking. Available for minimum 6 month lease or maximum 2 year lease.