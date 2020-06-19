All apartments in Atlanta
1130 Piedmont Ave Ne

1130 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · (404) 735-6915
Location

1130 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
SIX MONTH LEASES ALLOWED. Magazine perfect FURNISHED contemporary condo in the best midtown location right across from Piedmont Park and a quick walk to Whole Foods, MARTA and the Beltline. This light-filled condo boasts natural h/woods, custom window treatments, open LR/DR, well equipped kitchen w custom cabinetry and quartz breakfast bar, marble bath, PLUS top of the line furnishings and linens as well as 24 hour concierge, gym, swimming pool, one dedicated garage parking space and great guest parking. Available for minimum 6 month lease or maximum 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne have any available units?
1130 Piedmont Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne have?
Some of 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Piedmont Ave Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne does offer parking.
Does 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne have a pool?
Yes, 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne has a pool.
Does 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Piedmont Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.
