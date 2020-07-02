All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
113 Stafford Street Northwest
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:30 PM

113 Stafford Street Northwest

113 Stafford St SW · No Longer Available
Location

113 Stafford St SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Atlanta, GA SAPIR REALTY IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO LEASE THIS HOME. PLEASE BEWARE OF ANY SCAMS. DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY UNTIL VERIFYING...Disclosure: All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Stafford Street Northwest have any available units?
113 Stafford Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 113 Stafford Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
113 Stafford Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Stafford Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Stafford Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 113 Stafford Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 113 Stafford Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 113 Stafford Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Stafford Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Stafford Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 113 Stafford Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 113 Stafford Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 113 Stafford Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Stafford Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Stafford Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Stafford Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Stafford Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

