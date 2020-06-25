1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast

Amenities
Welcome to LIT Property Services and our featured listing of 1115 Ponce de Leon Apartment homes. This apartment is a 2nd floor apartment in a controlled access building facing Ponce de Leon Court! It is only blocks from Ponce City Market and Little Five Points!
Our distinctive apartment homes feature:
• Stainless steel appliances
• Modern custom vent hood
• Quartz counter tops
• Ceiling fans throughout each apartment home
• Restored Original Hardwood floors
• Newly tiled back splash in kitchen and bathroom
• Central heat and air
• Newly installed double pane windows
• Brand new stackable washer and dryer in each apartment
• Controlled access building
Call Stephanie today to view this incredible building! 404-922-3808
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 8/31/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.