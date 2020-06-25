All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:13 PM

1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast

1115 Us Route 29 · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Us Route 29, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

Welcome to LIT Property Services and our featured listing of 1115 Ponce de Leon Apartment homes. This apartment is a 2nd floor apartment in a controlled access building facing Ponce de Leon Court! It is only blocks from Ponce City Market and Little Five Points!

Our distinctive apartment homes feature:

• Stainless steel appliances
• Modern custom vent hood
• Quartz counter tops
• Ceiling fans throughout each apartment home
• Restored Original Hardwood floors
• Newly tiled back splash in kitchen and bathroom
• Central heat and air
• Newly installed double pane windows
• Brand new stackable washer and dryer in each apartment
• Controlled access building

Call Stephanie today to view this incredible building! 404-922-3808

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 8/31/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast have any available units?
1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
