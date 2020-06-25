1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Welcome to LIT Property Services and our featured listing of 1115 Ponce de Leon Apartment homes. This apartment is a 2nd floor apartment in a controlled access building facing Ponce de Leon Court! It is only blocks from Ponce City Market and Little Five Points!



Our distinctive apartment homes feature:



• Stainless steel appliances

• Modern custom vent hood

• Quartz counter tops

• Ceiling fans throughout each apartment home

• Restored Original Hardwood floors

• Newly tiled back splash in kitchen and bathroom

• Central heat and air

• Newly installed double pane windows

• Brand new stackable washer and dryer in each apartment

• Controlled access building



Call Stephanie today to view this incredible building! 404-922-3808



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 8/31/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.