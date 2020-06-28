1097 Westview Drive SW - Apt 09

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

All New Amazing Interiors located on the doorstep of Atlanta!



Our all new interiors at Greenwood at Westview will impress you with sophisticated styles. The location will enthrall you as we are located minutes from downtown, major colleges and universities and the highly sought-after Beltline!



The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living that's sure to please.



The Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture - Collegetown Farm is located directly across the street making daily access to wholesome fresh food just steps away.



The living spaces at Greenwood at Westview are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste. Style abounds this ideal location featuring traditional brick exteriors, shaded landscaping with a friendly community feel.



These well-designed apartment homes offer both one and two bedrooms featuring washer and dryer connections.



What's included: Water, Sewer and Trash Services



The Greenwood at Westview community is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways.

Access all the best that Atlanta has to offer with this ideal location!



Morehouse College 1.6

Georgia State University 3.8

Downtown Atlanta 4.



Your Home Awaits. Call today for availability



Text OK 678-409-0965



www.trishippartners.com